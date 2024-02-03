In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. Pulsar F250 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 xtreme 125r Brand Bajaj Hero Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 95,000 Mileage 39.0 kmpl 66 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 124.7 cc Power 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS 11.5 bhp PS