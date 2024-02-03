Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Hero Xtreme 125R

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar F250 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 xtreme 125r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Mileage39.0 kmpl66 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc124.7 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS11.5 bhp PS
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIAir Cooled 4 Stroke
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,05,307
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,91595,000
RTO
11,6037,600
Insurance
9,7922,707
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,263

