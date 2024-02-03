In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250
| xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|11.5 bhp PS