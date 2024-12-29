Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Brand Bajaj Hero Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Mileage 39.0 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 199.6 cc Power 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.