hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc199.6 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIOil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bush
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorAir Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Display
YesLCD
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,40,246
RTO
11,60311,520
Insurance
9,79213,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,542

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers