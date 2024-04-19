In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|49.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm