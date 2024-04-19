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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl49.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc199 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Right View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIOil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Body Type
Sports BikesAdventure Tourer Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Features
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,20,800
RTO
11,6039,964
Insurance
9,7929,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,057

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The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
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