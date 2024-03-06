In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Hero XPulse 200T 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm respectively.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 vs XPulse 200T 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250
|Xpulse 200t 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|19.1 PS PS