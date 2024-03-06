In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Hero XPulse 200T 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Hero XPulse 200T 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. Pulsar F250 vs XPulse 200T 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Xpulse 200t 4v Brand Bajaj Hero Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Mileage 39.0 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 199.6 cc Power 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS 19.1 PS PS