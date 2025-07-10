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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Karizma XMR

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Hero Karizma XMR

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero Karizma XMR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Karizma XMR engine makes power & torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Karizma XMR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Karizma xmr
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.84 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc210 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS25.5 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction Bush
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxGas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load Adjustable
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,10,662
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,84,144
RTO
11,60314,731
Insurance
9,79211,787
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4884,527

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