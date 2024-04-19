Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Drive Plus[2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Drive plus[2022-2024] Brand Bajaj GT Force Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Range - 100-110 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 hours

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Drive Plus[2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Drive Plus[2022-2024] has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.