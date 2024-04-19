In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|115 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-