Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Devot E-Bike Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Devot e-bike Brand Bajaj Devot Motors Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1 Lakhs Range - 200 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Devot Motors Devot E-Bike choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge.