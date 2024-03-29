HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 vs XL

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Birla XL

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Birla XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Pulsar F250 vs XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Xl
BrandBajajBirla
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL
Birla XL
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,31073,601
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,91570,000
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,7923,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4881,581

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    A render of Bajaj Pulsar 400 made by Abin Design's. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abin_designs_511)
    Bajaj Pulsar 400 may launch on May 3. Check details
    29 Mar 2024
    The first customer unit of the M800 (Maruti 800) model which is displayed at the brand centre of Maruti Suzuki India headquarters at Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi.
    1983 to 2024: Maruti Suzuki touches 3 crore production milestone in 40 years
    3 Apr 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is set for a comprehensive upgrade and will get new hardware, more tech and possibly new graphics as well
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch confirmed on April 10
    2 Apr 2024
    Maruti Suzuki continues to witness increase in sales of its utility vehicles with SUVs like Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimny.
    SUVs and MPVs help Maruti Suzuki clock 15% jump in car sales in March
    1 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
    26 Apr 2022
    View all
     