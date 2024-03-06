In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Birla V6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Birla V6 Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
V6 has a range of up to 130-150 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 vs V6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250
|V6
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Birla
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|130-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.