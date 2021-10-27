|Engine
|249.07 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
|Max Torque
|21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,62,310
|₹1,82,248
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,40,915
|₹1,57,184
|RTO
|₹11,603
|₹12,905
|Insurance
|₹9,792
|₹10,019
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,140
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,488
|₹3,917