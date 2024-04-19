In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Bajaj Pulsar RS200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar RS200 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Pulsar RS200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Pulsar rs200
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.71 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|24.5 PS PS