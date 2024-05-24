HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power & torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 vs Pulsar NS400Z Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Pulsar ns400z
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc373 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS40 PS PS

Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FILiquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followers
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm40 PS @ 8800 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)USD Front Forks
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxMonoshock Absorbers
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorRide-by-wire Technology
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,21,064
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,85,000
RTO
11,60316,300
Insurance
9,79219,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4884,751

