In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power & torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 vs Pulsar NS400Z Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250
|Pulsar ns400z
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|40 PS PS