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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220 F vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc334 cc
Power20.4 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg182 kg
Height
1165 mm-
Width
750 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Max Speed
135 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil CooledSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm65 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
67 mm81 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8982,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,95,345
RTO
10,84615,627
Insurance
10,97011,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3934,792

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 220 F vs Pulsar NS200
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 220 F vs Pulsar NS 125

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