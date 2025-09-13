In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Roadster
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS