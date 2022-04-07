|Max Power
|20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
|12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
|Max Torque
|18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|9.6 : 1
|Displacement
|220 cc
|149 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Wet, multi-disc
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,52,232
|₹1,22,926
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,32,378
|₹1,04,700
|RTO
|₹10,590
|₹8,909
|Insurance
|₹9,264
|₹6,617
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,700
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,272
|₹2,642