In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS