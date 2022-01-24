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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220 F vs FZS 25

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Fzs 25
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc249 cc
Power20.4 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg154 kg
Height
1165 mm1105 mm
Width
750 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Max Speed
135 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm58 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Bore
67 mm74 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8981,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,39,300
RTO
10,84611,674
Insurance
10,97010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3933,546

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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