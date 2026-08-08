In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS