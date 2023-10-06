In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less