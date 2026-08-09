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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220 F vs Elegante 150

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Elegante 150
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc149 cc
Power20.4 PS PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg115 kg
Height
1165 mm1140 mm
Width
750 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Max Speed
135 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil CooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Bore
67 mm58 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8981,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,37,972
RTO
10,84611,037
Insurance
10,9707,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3933,361

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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