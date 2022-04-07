|Max Power
|20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
|16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Max Torque
|18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|9.5:1
|Displacement
|220 cc
|177.4 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Wet Multi Plate Clutch
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,52,232
|₹1,32,685
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,32,378
|₹1,12,065
|RTO
|₹10,590
|₹9,731
|Insurance
|₹9,264
|₹9,129
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,760
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,272
|₹2,851