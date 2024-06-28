In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220 F in 4 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Pulsar 220 F vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.