Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220 F in 4 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Pulsar 220 F vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Tz 3.3
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage40.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
220 cc-
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2035 mm-
Wheelbase
1350 mm-
Height
1165 mm-
Kerb Weight
160 kg-
Width
750 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8061,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,3361,15,000
RTO
11,3860
Insurance
11,0840
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,471

