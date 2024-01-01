In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less