In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less