Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc411 cc
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multi Plate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,9392,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,7092,03,085
RTO
11,34716,777
Insurance
11,88317,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4595,107

    Latest News

    Bajaj dispatched 8,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 in Q2 FY2024 (July - September) and expects demand to more than double at 18,000 units in Q3
    Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph 400 Twins in Q3 FY2024, expand production to 10,000 per month: Rajiv Bajaj
    29 Nov 2023
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are made in India by Bajaj Auto and exported globally
    Made In India Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X launched in Malaysia. Check prices
    23 Nov 2023
