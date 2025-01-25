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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220 F vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc411 cc
Power20.4 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg185 kg
Height
1165 mm1165 mm
Width
750 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Max Speed
135 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet multi plates
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm86 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
67 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8982,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5822,06,394
RTO
10,84617,012
Insurance
10,97020,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3935,235

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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