In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS