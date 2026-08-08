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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Meteor 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc349.34 cc
Power20.4 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm2140 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg191 kg
Height
1165 mm1140 mm
Width
750 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Max Speed
135 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
67 mm72 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8982,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,95,762
RTO
10,84616,191
Insurance
10,97010,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3934,790

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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