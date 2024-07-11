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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Pulsar 220 F vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Rv400
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
2035 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg108 kg
Height
1165 mm1112 mm
Width
750 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Max Speed
135 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Bore
67 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8981,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,39,950
RTO
10,8460
Insurance
10,9705,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3933,132

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 220 F vs Pulsar NS200
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 220 F vs Pulsar NS 125

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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