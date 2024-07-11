In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Pulsar 220 F vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Rv400
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes