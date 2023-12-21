In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 6000 W & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less