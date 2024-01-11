In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less