In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
