In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
