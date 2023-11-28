In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less