In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS