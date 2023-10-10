Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc348.36 cc
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,9392,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,7091,89,905
RTO
11,34715,192
Insurance
11,88310,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4594,628

