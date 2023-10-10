In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less