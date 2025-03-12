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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Cb350rs
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc348.36 cc
Power20.4 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm2171 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg179 kg
Height
1165 mm1097 mm
Width
750 mm782 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Max Speed
135 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil Cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Stroke
62.4 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
67 mm70 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8982,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,97,003
RTO
10,84615,760
Insurance
10,97012,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3934,831

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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