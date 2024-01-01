In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less