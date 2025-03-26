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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220 F vs Xtreme 160R

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Xtreme 160r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc163.2 cc
Power20.4 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
2035 mm2029 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1327 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg139.5 kg
Height
1165 mm1052 mm
Width
750 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel ABS
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Max Speed
135 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil Cooled4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm63.3 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
220 cc163.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
67 mm57.3 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8981,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,04,749
RTO
10,8468,680
Insurance
10,97011,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3932,683

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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