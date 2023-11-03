Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220F vs XPulse 200 4V

Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Hero XPulse 200 4V

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm19.17 PS at 8500 rpm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc199.6 cc
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooledOil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMulti-plate, wet type
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed Contant Mash
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6 2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,9391,66,100
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,7091,43,516
RTO
11,34711,481
Insurance
11,88311,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4593,570

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The TVS Apache RTR 200 4v was originally introduced in 2016. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review
    3 Nov 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 road test review: Taming the mud tracks
    3 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     