In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 220F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours.
The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less