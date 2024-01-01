Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220F vs Evolve Z

Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm7.2 PS
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm56 Nm
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc-
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,9391,44,105
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,7091,30,000
RTO
11,34710,400
Insurance
11,8833,705
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4593,097

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
    Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
    1 Jan 2024
    MG Motor India claims electric cars played a key role in the brand's total passenger vehicle sales in 2023.
    Hector, ZS and Comet help MG Motor India post 18% sales growth in 2023 with 56,902 cars
    1 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
    2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
    1 Apr 2022
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     