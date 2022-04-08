HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Bounce Infinity E1

Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Pulsar 220 F BS6
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm85 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Displacement
220 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,23297,518
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,37893,386
RTO
10,5900
Insurance
9,2644,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2722,096
