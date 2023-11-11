In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less