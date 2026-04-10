In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|12.4 PS PS