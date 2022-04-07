|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Max Torque
|14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|178.6 cc
|249 cc
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,35,015
|₹1,58,696
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,13,235
|₹1,34,800
|RTO
|₹9,589
|₹11,514
|Insurance
|₹9,136
|₹10,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,901
|₹3,410