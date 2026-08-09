In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS