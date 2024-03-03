In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Pulsar 180 vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Fascino 125 Brand Bajaj Yamaha Price ₹ 1.07 Lakhs ₹ 80,100 Mileage 42.0 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 178 cc 125 cc Power 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm 8.2 bhp PS