In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Gt5
|Brand
|Bajaj
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours