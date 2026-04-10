In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|9.92 PS PS