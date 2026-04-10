In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|10.79 PS PS