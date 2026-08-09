In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|9.92 PS PS