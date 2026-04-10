In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS