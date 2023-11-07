In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less