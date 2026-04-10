In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.15 PS PS