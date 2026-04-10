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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 180 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 73,340
Mileage42.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc109.7 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm7.88 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Tail Light
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L6 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm150 mm
Length
2035 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg107 kg
Height
1115 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
Width
765 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm7.47 PS
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
178.6 cc109.7 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,01585,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23573,340
RTO
9,5895,867
Insurance
9,1366,106
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9011,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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