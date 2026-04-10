In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|7.88 PS PS