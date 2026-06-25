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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Iqube
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage42.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity178 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Length
2035 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg115 kg
Height
1115 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine-
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start Only-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
178.6 cc-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction Bush-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,0151,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,2351,11,422
RTO
9,5890
Insurance
9,1365,616
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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